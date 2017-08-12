Police issue drug warning over blue pills

Northumbria Police has issued a drug warning as a blue pill being sold as ecstasy is now believed to be a combination of cocaine and meth.
The pills are named Blue Teslers and are described as having a blue coating but being white with dots inside. The logo on the pill is a sword pointing downwards.
Police are now warning the public to beware and calling on people who see anyone with these pills to contact police immediately.
