Police visiting pubs in Pont after drink spiking

Police are working closely with pubs and bars in Ponteland to help protect the public from drink spiking.

It follows a report of a drink being spiked at a premises in the village area last Saturday evening.

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges said: “People should be reassured that cases of drink spiking are very rare here in Northumberland.

“But the consequences of this type of crime can be very serious, particularly if someone is assaulted as a result.

“This is why we’re visiting licensed premises throughout the area to give advice to bar managers about protecting their patrons and working closely with licensees through the Pubwatch scheme.

“We also want to remind people to be careful when they’re out and about.

“This isn’t about stopping people from having a good time, it’s simply a few good habits to get into.

“It starts with buying your own drinks and knowing what you’re drinking. We’d recommend that you don’t accept drinks from strangers or if someone offers you a drink, go to the bar with them.”

She added: “If you’re at all unsure about your drink, leave it. After all, the drugs used are colourless, odourless and tasteless so they are hard to detect.

“Never leave your drink unattended and when you go to the toilet, make sure a reliable friend keeps an eye on your drink.

“Don’t forget, it’s illegal for someone to spike your drink and while it may have been done as a prank, it can leave the victim unable to protect themselves and ultimately, may be lethal.

“Keep an eye on your friends too. If someone collapses and is unconscious, call an ambulance immediately. Don’t leave them alone and tell a friend, the bar or security staff, or the police.

“It’s important to make proper arrangements to get home and only get into a licensed taxi.

“Our officers regularly patrol throughout the area to reassure the public and keep them safe as they enjoy an evening out. If you’ve any concerns, don’t hesitate to approach them.”