Pont airfield memorial suggestion

Discussions are under way over the potential for a plaque to be put in place to honour the former Ponteland Airfield.

The town council was recently approached by the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust (ABCT), which was set up in 2006 with the aim of establishing permanent memorials to Britain’s former airfields.

It is in the middle of a scheme to provide such tributes to Britain’s home defence fighter flight stations and landing grounds during the First World War.

Ponteland Mayor Alan Varley got in touch with the ABCT to discuss the suggestion and council clerk Kath Mavin was asked to contact the Ponteland Local History Society.

These discussions and further investigation found that Ponteland Airfield was located in a field near Limestone Lane – it operated between 1916 and 1919 as a military night landing ground for 36 Squadron.

The trust has suggested installing a plaque somewhere within Ponteland itself at a location that would be chosen following further discussions.

Its website address would feature on the memorial and would direct interested people to see the airfield’s precise geographical position.

According to a town-council report, it would pay for the plaque and associated costs, although it welcomes donations from local communities.

However, if the council agreed to an installation somewhere in the conservation area then planning permission may be required and this would likely be at a cost to the local authority.

In addition, it is unclear if it would be expected to meet the costs of the local stonemason.

Members agreed in principle to proceed with the installation. Discussions will continue and the council will seek clarification of any potential costs.