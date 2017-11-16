Pont comes together to remember fallen

Ponteland residents paid tribute to those from the area who died in battle over the last century.

The annual Remembrance Sunday service took place outside the Memorial Hall following the parade, which marched from the leisure centre.

Picture by Trevor Walker (The Image Farm).

It included the laying of wreaths and a two minutes’ silence.

Those in attendance included veterans, army and RAF cadets, scouts, representatives of Ponteland’s churches and community groups, local councillors, Guy Opperman MP, BBC Look North’s Carol Malia, who is a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, emergency services representatives and members of the public.

Ponteland Mayor Alan Varley, who laid a wreath on behalf of the town council, said: “There was an extraordinarily good turnout despite the biting weather.

“Every year, the service brings the community together and I would like to thank the town-council staff for their excellent organisation of the programme.

“The young people who attended looked great and on the same day, a group of Ponteland High School students were fund-raising for three charities outside the Youth Service hut.”

Refreshments were available afterwards in the Memorial Hall.