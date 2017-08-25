Pont High GCSEs: student reaction

Students at Ponteland High School have been speaking of their delight at getting good GCSE grades.

Thomas Dodd, who lives in Belsay, achieved an A* in geography and history. His results also included 7s, equivalent to a A grade, in both English subjects and maths.

Emily Maskey.

He said: “I’m pretty pleased with my performance overall.

“I’m very happy to receive an A* in geography and history because I knew I wanted to do both subjects for my A-levels. I’ll also be studying English literature.”

Emily Maskey, 16, got the top grade in music, as well as an 8 in English language and 7 in English literature and maths.

She used to play the keyboard and now plays the harp, which she was assessed on for her music qualification.

Thomas Dodd.

The work that counted towards this GCSE included a solo performance and playing as part of an ensemble, creating two compositions and tests based on 12 set works from different genres of music.

The Darras Hall resident said: “I’m delighted with the A* in music and also pleased with my both English grades because I didn’t think I would do that well in those subjects.”

She will return to Pont High to study biology, chemistry, French and Spanish at A-level.

Will Matthews was happy with grades that included an A in ICT and Bs in geography and music. His A-level subjects are English language, ICT and music.

He said: “You try to put results day out of your mind, but it creeps up on you and I couldn’t stop thinking about it over the last few days.

“All the worry is over as soon as you open the envelope and I’m glad I can now relax for the rest of the summer.”