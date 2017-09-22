Pont High pupils in a hurry to raise money for Hospice

Some of Ponteland High School’s new recruits, Year 9 girls Elene Pearson, Lottie Bolam and Anna Hogg, all ran in the Junior Great North Run last weekend.

The girls ran to raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice, having originally entered when they were pupils at Richard Coates Middle School.

They ran a fantastic race, with Elene coming in first of the group with a time of 22 mins 52 secs.

While they all admitted the actual running was a challenge, they loved the atmosphere and sense of achievement having completed the race.

They also appreciated the support of the other athletes taking part – some of whom were fellow high-school students.

The girls were also really proud of the fact that they had done something for charity and other people in the community would benefit from their participation.

Headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “We are very fortunate to have brilliant students in our school and it is always fantastic to hear about them doing something that will enrich the lives of others.

“This sense of community spirit and generous nature is wonderful to see in our young people and I am pleased that the girls involved had such a good time doing this event.

“I hope this will spur them on to other charity-minded activities in the future.”

St Oswald’s Hospice provides specialist hospice care to North-East adults, young people and children with life-limiting conditions. Visit www.stoswaldsuk.org