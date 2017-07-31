Pont pupils take part in Brilliant Club

A select group of Year 10 students from Ponteland High School participated in The Brilliant Club Scholars Programme this year.

It has been designed to help pupils develop the knowledge, skills and ambition that support progression to what the programme highly selective universities.

The Ponteland group worked with a PhD tutor from Newcastle University on a programme called ‘Delving into the Human Brain: What can brain scientists tell us about our brain?’. They also visited the university and witnessed a real-life MRI scan.

One of the students who participated, Katie Wood, said: “I found our study topic intriguing as I enjoy the more scientific approach to life and we were able to visit university labs and research facilities.

“At the end of the programme, you write a final assignment on the topic you have been studying and this not only tests your knowledge, but also enhances the skills needed for future exams and essays.”

Five students were awarded a First grade for their final assignment and all pupils were recognised at a graduation event that took place at Durham University.

Ponteland High assistant headteacher Rob Shuttleworth said: “This has been a really enjoyable experience for our students and it has stretched them academically.

“We intend to increase our participation as the programme is highly regarded and will serve our students well in the future.”