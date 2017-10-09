Pont team all set for the Britain in Bloom ceremony

The team behind this year’s Ponteland in Bloom bid are going to Wales later this month for a national ceremony.

The efforts across the area were led by Joyce Butcher and Robin Ramsay, who retired from Ponteland Town Council in May, and a great deal of work was carried out by the council’s contractors and local organisations, businesses and clubs.

Following a gold award in the small town category for Northumbria in Bloom, Ponteland will find out how well it has done in Britain in Bloom at a gala dinner to be held on Friday, October 27, in Llandudno.

Other entries in the special awards also did very well. They were as follows: Prestwick Park – Gold; Ponteland Bowling and Tennis Clubs – Gold; The Blackbird Inn – Gold; Peel House apartments – Gold; Prestwick Allotments – Silver.

A town council spokeswoman said: “We wish to thank everyone who got involved in the efforts for Northumbria and Britain in Bloom, including sponsors, organisations, volunteers, contractors and staff.”

l At a recent town council meeting, members agreed to submit three priority schemes and three reserve schemes to the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan (LTP) submission for 2018/19.

One of the priority schemes is for the installation of four street lights on Marian Way, two lights to the link between Middle Drive and Parklands and new lighting columns in locations including Greenacres, Avondale, Burnside, Dene Park, Callerton Court, Cotehill Drive, Woodend and Eland View, as requested by residents.

The others are the raising of bus stops along the A696 and main bus routes for reasons of accessibility and new footpaths, including kerbing where required, on various sections of Eastern Way, The Rise, Errington Road, Marian Way and Western Way.

They will now be considered by the county council when it determines its next LTP programme.