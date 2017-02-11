Ponteland chosen for national competition

Ponteland has been selected to take part in this year’s prestigious Britain in Bloom competition.

It is one of only 80 cities, towns and villages nationwide to be chosen to compete.

Ponteland has won the coveted gold award in the small towns category in Northumbria in Bloom each year since 2012 and the town council has agreed to a request from the Northumbria in Bloom Trustees to be the region’s entry for the same category in the 2017 national competition.

Coun Joyce Butcher, who has co-ordinated the council’s entry in Northumbria in Bloom since 2003, said: “It is hoped that residents, businesses and community groups will get involved in the entry and demonstrate to the judges that Ponteland is worthy of an award in this competition.”

Ponteland Mayor Coun Carl Rawlings said: “Ponteland is honoured to be selected to enter this competition and it is hoped that this will produce a feel good factor amongst the community.”