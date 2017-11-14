Ponteland estate agent raises cash for schools

A family-run estate agent is offering its support by donating some of its income to local schools.

Property Rung, based in Ponteland, is donating £100 per sale to local schools.

The offer comes amid ongoing pressures on funding and has therefore been welcomed by a number of schools in the area, which are promoting the offer to parents.

When a seller markets their property with Property Rung, they specify which school they would like to help and Property Rung give it £100 upon completion of the sale.

Managing director Michelle Roper said: “We as a company wanted to support our local schools and, with recent press surrounding school-funding cuts, we decided to donate £100 of our sales fee back to schools. We operate throughout the North East so this will hopefully benefit many schools throughout the region.”

Contact Property Rung on 01661 829266.