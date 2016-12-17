Post staff receive big thank-you

The civic head of Northumberland County Council visited the Morpeth Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post.

Coun Alan Sambrook was shown around the facility by delivery office manager Simon Kerry and was introduced to the postmen and women who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the Northumberland area over the period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

“At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period,” said Coun Sambrook.

“I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time and for all they do year-round.”

The last recommended posting dates for Christmas are as follows.

l Second Class – Tuesday, December 20.

l First Class – Wednesday, December 21.

l Special Delivery – Thursday, December 22.

Customers are advised to wrap parcels well and always give a return address.

Mr Kerry said: “It was a pleasure to show Coun Sambrook our Christmas operation and to hear his kind words of encouragement and support.

“We are extremely proud of our postmen and women for all their hard work during the festive season and for continuing our proud history of delivering Christmas mail.”