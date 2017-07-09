Prestigious honour for dedicated historian

An Ulgham resident has received a national award in recognition of her contribution to local history.

The British Association for Local History presented Janet Brown with a lifetime achievement accolade during the Local History Day event in London.

She has worked tirelessly for a wide range of Northumbrian organisations for many years.

Long before communities started work and carried out further research on their local war memorials as the centenaries of the First World War approached, Janet realised both the extent to which some memorials were at risk and the potential they held for historians.

From 1988 to 1993, she was coordinator of the Association of Northumberland Local History Societies’ (ANLHS) war memorials project and continued with it after the ANLHS stopped.

The North East War Memorials Project grew out of a union with a similar corpus of work from the County Durham area, again coordinated by Janet.

This has resulted in resources, especially the project’s website, that is the envy of others around the country.

She is a founder member of the British Association for Local History and she has been a regional volunteer for the War Memorials Trust for many years.

Janet is a member of the Morpeth Antiquarian Society, of which she is vice-president, and she has been a key member of the Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering committee, from which she is retiring after many years as treasurer.

She is also the vice-president of the Northumbrian Language Society.