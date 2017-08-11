Prize for photographer

Have your say

An amateur photographer from Longhirst has been awarded a runner-up placing in the 2017 North East Wildlife Photography Competition.

Keith Cochraine’s photograph of a long-tailed tit taken at Gosforth Park Nature Reserve in Newcastle impressed the panel of judges, including broadcaster, writer and tour leader David Lindo, AKA the Urban Birder.

The competition, which was sponsored by Nestlé UK, was hosted by Northumberland, Durham and Tees Valley Wildlife Trusts, the Natural History Society of Northumbria, Alan Hewitt Photography and the Great North Museum: Hancock.