Producers looking for people with stammers

Do you have a stammer and have you ever wondered if anyone can help?

Shiver, part of ITV Studios, is making a documentary and is looking for people to take part in a one-off programme.

The programme will follow people with stammers as they undergo an intensive four-day course that aims to help them manage their impediment.

The course is run by people who also have a stammer so they understand the challenges facing their students.

To apply or find out more, email your full name and telephone number to stammercoach@itv.com

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 4, and filming will take place from Monday to Saturday, September 25 to 30.

Applicants must be a resident of the UK and under 18s will need the permission of a parent or guardian.