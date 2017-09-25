Project to encourage youth to volunteer

A group of young people from Northumberland have been working on a social-action project to inspire other youths to get involved with volunteering.

The project, run by the National Citizen Service and Northumberland Youth Service, saw a group of young people aged 15 and 16 develop the social-action project aimed at encouraging involvement.

It developed a promotional video showcasing their own personal experiences, thoughts and feelings of volunteering.

To date, the group has volunteered in a variety of settings, including a care home and a range of voluntary youth projects at The Alnwick Garden.

Robyn, a 16-year-old volunteer, said: “Volunteering at the care home was really worthwhile and eye-opening.”

The promotional video aims to reduce the stigma attached to young people and also promote an alternative way for them to use their free time. It will be used online as well as being available via the Garden.