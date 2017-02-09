Proposals for a new-look leisure space unveiled

Draft plans have been unveiled to transform a community park and former school site in Hadston into a modern and multi-purpose leisure and recreation facility.

Druridge Bay county councillor Scott Dickinson presented the landscape masterplan for Hadston Park to East Chevington Parish Council on Monday night.

The scheme will incorporate the former Druridge Bay Middle School site, as well as the village’s community park, and feature new and refurbished equipment for people to use.

The draft proposals include an expanded children’s play area, skateboard facilities, wildlife habitats, tree planting, walking routes and car parking.

It is intended to retain the existing multi-use games area (MUGA), BMX track, football pitch and bandstand.

Coun Dickinson said that the plans incorporate many of the ideas put forward by the local community.

At Monday’s parish council meeting, members spoke in favour of the scheme, to the delight of Coun Dickinson, who has driven forward the plans.

He said: “It’s great that we are now at the stage where we can really progress this scheme.

“We talked to the local community 18 months ago about the park; we spoke with community groups and with young people and we’ve listened very carefully to what they told us when drafting up the park plans.

“It is really important to us that the young people have their voices heard and we’ve incorporated many of their wishes and ideas into the scheme.

“The parish council is very supportive of the park plans and has agreed to accept the new equipment as part of its maintenance responsibility in the future.”

Coun Dickinson added: “When the old middle school was closed and demolished it left an area of derelict land and it was important to everyone that the site wasn’t just left; we have maintained it to date, but it will be fantastic to create a community park on the disused land.”

Northumberland County Council appointed TGP Landscape Architects to draw up the draft proposal and the plans will be put before the local community over the coming weeks to get residents’ final approval.

The installation of the skatepark will need planning permission, which may take a number of weeks.

But the aim is to start initial ground-improvement work in the spring, with the aim of opening the new Hadston Park in the summer.

Parish council chairman Paul Claridge said: “We are pleased to see Coun Dickinson and Northumberland County Council progress this scheme for our local community.

“The revamped park will be a really welcome addition to the local community and something that families can enjoy.”

A KEY TO THE MASTERPLAN

1: Car park and entrance feature

2: Proposed clumps of trees and shrub planting

3: Proposed mown grass paths

4: Existing football pitch to be retained

5: Proposed small pitch

6: Proposed tree planting

7: Proposed chipped stone path

8: Proposed skate park

9: Proposed extension to play area (existing hedge to be removed)

10: Existing bandstand to be retained

11: Existing MUGA to be retained

12: Existing BMX track to be retained

13: Wildflower grassland area

14: Creation of new entrance