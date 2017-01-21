Proposals lodged with council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Mr Ian Thompson, land at Whitefield Farm, Red Row, resubmission of application – proposal to build four detached dwellings, with associated access and garaging.

Hebron: Mr Andrew Lees, land north of Windrush, proposed development of two four-bedroom detached houses, with garages, access and landscaping.

Longhirst: Miss Christine Tate, Northumberland Blue Sky Equestrian Centre, Potland Farm, seasonal change of use of equestrian building to hold car boot sales.

Meldon: Dr Karen Fairbrother, The Hayloft, certificate of lawful development for existing use timber cabin.

Morpeth: Mr Bryan Ogle, 3 Pilgrims Way, Kirkhill, tree preservation order application – fell one horse chestnut due to the tree suffering from tree canker; Mr Allan Nelson, 46 The Pastures, Kirkhill, proposed conservatory to rear.

Ponteland: Ms M. Clare, land south east of Field House, Prestwick, construction of a detached, two-storey house with integral garage, garden and car parking; Mr Gavin Bullick and Dr P Batsford, 70 Eastern Way, Darras Hall, proposed new wall and gates to replace existing (damaged) wall; Mr Sam Newbury, land north west of Clickemin Farmhouse, Clickemin, re-submission of application – proposed detached two-storey dwelling; Mr Kunju Mohamed, 149 Western Way, Darras Hall, proposed two-storey rear extension and new garage; Mrs Dawn O’Donnell, Furze Hill, certificate of lawful development for a proposed new grounds maintenance equipment store with link to existing drive.