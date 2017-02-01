Protest at ‘premature’ tree felling by council

A group of Morpeth residents made a peaceful protest on the site of tree felling works outside County Hall this morning.

More than 50 people brought a halt to the works for a period just before 11am and they shouted ‘Save Our Trees’.

Lou Coel in one of the trees earmarked to be cut down during the protest.

After felling operations took place at different parts of County Hall last week, tree cutting started again on Tuesday morning at Queen Elizabeth Way.

This will be part of the site for the relocated Morpeth First School if the planning application gets the green light later this year, but a number of residents opposed to the proposed housing and commercial developments at and next to County Hall believe there are more suitable locations in the area for the school.

One of the people in attendance this morning was town councillor David Clark.

He said: “I’m outraged that Northumberland County Council is cutting down these trees before any planning approvals have been given.

Tree cutting works taking place outside County Hall on Wednesday morning.

“It should wait until it has gone through the proper process and that’s why we’re protesting today.”

The county council’s position on the matter is as follows: “A small area of trees and bushes outside County Hall is being cleared ahead of a planning decision for the new £5.7million Morpeth First School on the site.

“By doing some preparatory work now it would allow the scheme to progress more quickly if the proposals are given the green light, by removing those trees within the footprint of the proposed school buildings before birds come to nest in the spring.

“Subject to planning permission, the new school is expected to open its doors in late 2018 and the landscaping scheme for the school seeks to retain as many of the existing trees as possible.

Tree cutting works outside County Hall on Wednesday morning.

“This includes keeping most of the existing tree lined-avenue to create an attractive pedestrian route to the new school entrance.”