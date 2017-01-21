Pub and restaurant purchased by Yorkshire company

A pub and restaurant that lies between Ponteland and Belsay has a new owner.

The purchaser of The Waggon Inn is Boothwood Ltd, an award-winning pub and restaurant operator based in West Yorkshire.

It currently has six sites, both in rural village and town locations, and the company intends to replicate its success and ethos in Northumberland.

Boothwood director Sarah Stuttle said: “We have been looking to expand outside of Yorkshire for some time now and when we spotted the Waggon, we thought it had a lot of potential and would be a perfect site for us.

“We would like to keep the character of the building in place and think by adding Boothwood’s unique style, we will be able to create a great atmosphere and dining experience for what we hope will become a fantastic destination pub and restaurant.”

Mark Worley, director at specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, handled the sale.

He said: “We felt that a sustained period of ownership and investment from a hands-on operator was needed in order to re-establish the business and take full advantage of the pub’s enviable location.”