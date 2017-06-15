Public event for mains project in Morpeth town centre

Residents are being reminded that a public event about the upgrading of ageing gas mains in the Market Place area of Morpeth this summer is being held next week.

The Northern Gas Networks (NGN) work is described as essential, but there will be disruption for motorists as a result of the traffic management measures that will be in place.

The six-week project, which is due to start on Monday, July 31, has been carefully planned in conjunction with Northumberland County Council.

It will involve replacing more than 550metres of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the town.

The community forum at Morpeth Town Hall will take place between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday – residents can drop in to find out more about the works and ask questions.

Richie Manuel, construction services area manager, said: “We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank them for their support.”

For further information about the project, call NGN’s customer care team on 0800 0407766, select option 7, or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk