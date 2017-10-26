Public meeting on disorder matter

A public meeting has been called to discuss complaints about youth disorder in Ponteland.

Northumbria Police, Ponteland Town Council and Northumberland County Council have recently been in receipt of complaints from members of the community regarding alleged youth disorder.

At a recent multi-agency meeting held to assess the issues, which involved other partner agencies including Ponteland High School, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and youth services, it was acknowledged that public perceptions of groups of youths hanging around in public places can cause a fear of crime and anti-social behaviour.

The multi-agency partnership would like to reassure residents that whilst some incidents of anti-social behaviour do occur in the area, police and partners have been engaging with young people regularly and have received a very positive reception.

Most are gathering with friends without causing any problems.

Residents can heave their say on the issue at the public meeting, which will take place at Ponteland Leisure Centre on Tuesday, November 7, from 7pm.