Public urged by police force to give up firearms

People are getting the chance to surrender their firearms during a nationwide police operation.

Northumbria Police is taking part in Operation Aztec, giving members of the public a chance to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition.

Chief Inspector Dave Gould said: “This surrender gives people an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition in a safe environment.

“More firearms and ammunition out of harm’s way helps us keep our communities safe, avoids the risk of them getting into the wrong hands and the possibility of them being used in crime.”

While there are designated police stations for the surrender, the public can go to any police station. The operation runs until the end of Sunday, November 26.

More information, including FAQs, is available on the Northumbria Police website.