Public vote for town food store’s next charity partner

The Sainsbury’s store in Morpeth is once again taking part in the supermarket company’s annual charity initiative.

It has short-listed three good causes and customers can now vote for one of them until June 25, either in store or online.

The one with the most votes will be its charity partner for 2017/18. Activities will include fund-raising and awareness raising.

One of the charities on the short-list is Hft, which has a centre in Morpeth. It provides a range of support services for people with learning disabilities, including residential care and supported living.

Guide Dogs was chosen as a group of customers who are members of the charity do some guide dog training at the premises.

Parkinson’s UK was selected by the staff because one of the team has a family member who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The Sanctuary Wildlife Care Centre in Ulgham was the 2016/17 charity partner for the Morpeth store, which is located in Stobhill.

To vote for one of the charities online, visit www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk and type Morpeth in the search box.