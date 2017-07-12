Pupils donate useful items to kids in Syria

St Robert’s Mini Vinnies Club – the junior branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society – in Morpeth organised a collection of children’s clothes, shoes and toys to send to children in need in Syria.

The collection was made in collaboration with the Berwick branch of the Salvation Army, which provided transport to the depot where items are sorted prior to being sent to the Middle East country.

The branch appealed for donations of items and the Roman Catholic Parish of St Robert of Newminster was contacted about this by the Northumberland County of Sanctuary organisation.

Both the club members, aged seven to nine, and their parents and carers donated a large number of items, boxes and bags of them are pictured above.