Pupils get introduction to the world of work

A year group of pupils at a Morpeth school have learned about working for a business and other employment, as well as how to go about getting a job, at first hand over a number of weeks.

The useful aspects to this initiative include hearing from some leading businesspeople, who tell the teenagers in attendance what they look for in their future employees.

King Edward VI School has taken part in the Building My Skills programme – supported by the North East England Chamber of Commerce and developed by Esh Group.

It provides students in years 9 and above with a rounded introduction to the world of work, including what different careers entail, what employers look for in interviews and applications and practical experience of interviews.

Schools have hosted a series of regular sessions, led by employers in the North East from a range of sectors, and the students are encouraged to develop the right skills to enter employment.

KEVI pupils Shannon Brown, 15, and Joel Tilmouth, 14, said the programme has helped their employability and writing a CV was key, as it gave them a head start on forming the building blocks for their future.

Ross Smith, director of policy at the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “Building My Skills is a really successful programme that helps young people around the region learn so much about what employers want.

“We currently have a campaign to encourage our members to join the impressive list of businesses already involved.”