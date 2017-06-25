Pupils get on their bikes

Barratt Homes North East has donated a 20ft storage container worth £2,400 to Collingwood School and Media Arts College in Morpeth.

The donation to the school, which is near Barratt’s South Fields development in Stobhill, will provide the pupils with a safe space to store their bikes.

Barratt’s team worked closely with staff to source a suitable container and the commercial team then arranged for its delivery.

Headteacher Richard Jones said: “Cycling is a fantastic way to keep fit and active and we wanted to encourage our pupils to get out on their bikes as much as possible. This donation from Barratt is fantastic and we are tremendously grateful to all the staff there for the time and effort that went into delivering the container to the school.”