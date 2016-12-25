Pupils provide food and presents for needy children

Ponteland High School students have once again been very generous with donated items for their Christmas hampers.

Each tutor group in the school provided food and presents for the hampers before decorating them in a festive theme.

They were collected by staff from Northumberland County Council and Newcastle City Council, as they will be shared with Syrian families in the Northumberland and Newcastle areas.

Hampers were also donated to Metro Radio’s Cash for Kids appeal.

Ponteland High headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “A lot of work went into the hampers and it is brilliant that the students and staff are showing practical kindness towards people less fortunate than themselves.”