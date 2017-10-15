Pupils talking Turkey

An action-packed morning and afternoon of fun activities recently took place at a Northumberland school for this year’s celebration of another country’s culture.

Grange View Church of England First School’s annual European Day of Languages initiative focuses on a different country each time and Turkey was chosen for 2017.

Pupils in Key Stage 2 created their own Turkish evil eye talismans.

Although most of Turkey is in Asia, staff decided that it has a lot of relevance to the children as it is a popular holiday destination and is the family origin for a few of the pupils in the Widdrington Station school.

Decorating the flag and learning where the country is were among the activities in Early Years.

In Key Stage 1, the children followed a recipe to create traditional Turkish cake, used collage techniques to decorate the flag and learned about the country’s traditions, as well as some language.

Further up the school in Key Stage 2, the pupils looked at Turkish culture and contrasted it to some general British values.

Colourful artwork by a group of pupils during the day.

In addition, they created their own Turkish ‘evil eye’ talismans, learned some useful phrases and listened to a traditional Turkish tale.

Lauren Chapman, literacy, ICT and modern foreign languages subjects leader at Grange View Church of England First School, said: “Throughout the whole school, the children were taste testing Turkish cake – which slightly resembles a lemon drizzle – and had a try of Turkish delight.

“Each class also learned a Turkish fold dance with dance specialist Erin Hope-Hune.

“The day was concluded with a showcase of each class’s dance and a quiz in mixed year teams to celebrate their newly learned knowledge of the country.”