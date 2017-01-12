Quad bike stolen in Stannington

Police are advising quad bike owners to look at assessing their security measures following a theft in Northumberland.

A red Honda quad was stolen in the Stannington area at some time between 10pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

Police are also reminding people to be vigilant if they are offered a quad vehicle for sale in unusual circumstances and to report any suspicious activity to officers via 101.

Call the same number and quote reference 178 of 10/01/17 if you have any information about the offence in Stannington.