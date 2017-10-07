Questions over crossing plans for busy road

Funding worth £85,000 has been awarded for a new ‘signalised pedestrian crossing’ along the busy A1068, but councillors want to know more about the scheme.

The cash has been secured under the terms of a section 106 agreement following approval of up to 90 houses in Hadston.

The housing scheme is known as Park View phase three and work has started on the site, close to the A1068, opposite Druridge Bay Country Park.

The signalised pedestrian crossing, as it has been described, is earmarked for the stretch between the housing site and the country park.

But at Monday’s East Chevington Parish Council meeting, members raised concerns and wanted to know more.

Coun Thelma Morse said: “It is a fast road. You’d be better off with a bridge – it’d be safer.”

Coun Fred Thurgood added: “It won’t work. In the summer there’s a lot of traffic and it will cause traffic jams. It will be chaos.”

Coun Ann Elliott said that a reduced speed limit might be introduced on the approach to the crossing.

Coun Sue Reilly suggested asking the county council about the scheme, including time scales, total costs and what exactly it entails.

The parish council agreed on its priorities to submit to the county council for consideration in the Local Transport Plan 2018/19. Even though S106 funding has been secured for a safer crossing on the A1068 between Hadston and Druridge Bay Country Park, the council put the scheme as one of its priorities.

Members also listed resurfacing the remaining part of Hadston’s Bondicar Road, and the stretch between Red Row First School and the blacksmiths. Coun Thurgood wanted a new bus stop listed, saying there isn’t one between Hadston and Amble.