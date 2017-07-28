Quintet of councillors expected at surgery

This Saturday will be the first councillors’ surgery for the Morpeth Stobhill ward since the elections in May.

Those set to attend are as follows: County councillor John Beynon and town councillors Johnny Wearmouth, Joao Parreira, Nicola Bawn and Alison Byard.

Coun Beynon said: “Alison (a Liberal Democrat councillor) is the only non-Conservative in the ward, but she is an excellent town councillor and we want to get away as much as we can from party politics and work together for the benefit of the residents of Stobhill.”

The surgery will take place at St Aidan’s Church, Shields Road, between 10am and 1pm.