Race success for Daniel at Glanton Show

Morpeth Harrier Daniel Dixon, who lives in Ulgham, took the honours in the Glanton Hill Race on his first time of entering.

The 15-year-old won the event, which was open to adults as well as youngsters, at the Glanton Show on Saturday – Glanton is west of Alnwick.

Daniel’s national age group success in triathlon and his achievements in individual cycling, swimming and athletics competitions earned him the Junior Male accolade at this year’s Morpeth Sports Awards.