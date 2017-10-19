Raise a glass to Admiral Lord Collingwood

Morpeth residents are invited to join town councillors and other invited guests for a toast to naval hero Admiral Lord Collingwood on Trafalgar Day (Saturday).

Those who wish to participate are asked to come along to Morpeth Town Hall at 11.40am.

The toast will take place at 11.59am.

Tyneside-born Cuthbert Collingwood became the hero of the Battle of Trafalgar (1805) after taking control when his friend Nelson was fatally wounded.

For the sake of the nation, he was persuaded to remain as Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Navy, but he was always eager to return to his Morpeth home in Oldgate.