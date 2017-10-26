Raising a glass to a naval hero

A number of Morpeth residents took up the invitation to join town councillors and other invited guests for a toast to naval hero Admiral Lord Collingwood in the Town Hall on Trafalgar Day (Saturday).

Mayor Nic Best gave a short address, followed by Nigel Collingwood – a collateral descendant of the Admiral.

Mr Collingwood placed a chaplet over the bust of the Admiral on behalf of the family and Coun Best placed a wreath at the foot of the monument on behalf of the town council and Morpeth residents.

Toasts were drunk to the memory of Admiral Lord Collingwood, who became the hero of the Battle of Trafalgar (1805) after taking control when his friend Nelson was fatally wounded, and the Royal Navy.

The ceremony concluded with the Prayer for the Royal Navy that was read by Marian Bell, chaplain at St George’s Park and a former Mayor’s chaplain.