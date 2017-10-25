Raising the alarm on fire safety

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is using October – Smoke Alarm Testing Month – as a reminder for residents on a key fire safety issue.

Ensuring that you have a working fire alarm is vital towards helping save yourself and your family from fires at home.

You are four times more likely to die in a fire at home if you do not have a working smoke alarm and, on average, 21 people die per year because their alarm battery was faulty or missing.

NFRS is urging those who have yet to install a fire alarm in their home to do so and all residents should regularly test it to ensure it works because it is no use having a faulty alarm.

The ideal position to install them is on the ceiling in the middle of a room and on the hallway and landing so you can hear an alarm throughout your home.

You should never disconnect your alarm or take the batteries out if it goes off by mistake.

NFRS chief fire officer Paul Hedley said: “We encourage all residents in Northumberland to ensure their homes are as safe as possible from the risk of fire.

“Other actions you can take include not leaving candles unattended and ensure they are in a clear area away from materials that can catch fire, ensuring that you turn off the cooker if you leave the kitchen and don’t cook while under the influence of alcohol.”

Coun John Riddle, chairman of the Northumberland Fire Authority, added: “Fire safety is key and it is important to continually raise awareness about fire safety measures.

“We ask all residents to make fire safety a priority and ensure safety within their own homes.”