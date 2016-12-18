Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Mr Goddard, 15 Manor Grange, North Broomhill, tree preservation order application – fell two beech trees.

Heddon on the Wall: Mrs Susan Malkin, Roman Wall Forge, tree preservation order application – crown lift three sycamore trees by 25 per cent and crown thinning of two ash trees (removing one branch and removing two branches respectively); Mrs Sue Aviston, Heddon on the Wall St Andrew’s C of E First School, Trajan Walk, single-storey extensions to provide additional two classrooms, studio, additional ancillary accommodation and parking.

Longhirst: Mr Hogan, land north-west of Micklewood House, reserved matters application for the submission of access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the construction of two detached dwellings, with all matters reserved, in respect of application 14/00231/OUT.

Matfen: Mr David Ball, 3 Paddock Close, proposal to remove existing conservatory and erect new build.

Meldon: Mr Richard Taran, East Thornton Farm, Northside, proposed steel framed building for general purpose use.

Morpeth: Mr Iain Rutherford, 32 Newgate Street, insertion of entrance door in place of existing window.

Ponteland: Mr Dominic Grace, 8 Pembroke Drive, Darras Hall, proposed conversion to dormer bungalow, with two storey extension to rear;

Mr Ron Bowey, area south east of Milbourne Lodge, removal of two hedges – one 45 metres long and the other four metres long;

Mr Jed Ridley, Plot 1, land west of Meadow Court House, Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – fell one ash tree.

Stannington: Mr Ludgate (373 Ltd), Stannington Nurseries and Birchwood Nurseries, 58 Station Road, residential development of 36 dwellings, with associated access and landscaping.