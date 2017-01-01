Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Neil Middlemiss, land adjoining Linton Lane, retrospective application – construction of stables.

Longhorsley: Linden Hall, proposed nine hole extension to existing golf course.

Matfen: Mr and Mrs Richards, 10 East Close, proposed conversion of garage to provide utility space, extension of ground floor to provide porch and relocation of oil storage tank.

Meldon: Mr Shaun Simpson, Huntsmans House, 1 Rivergreen Kennels, installation of new first floor window to rear gable, installation of four conservation roof lights and internal alterations to centralise stairwell.

Morpeth: Mrs Joanne Purvis, 31 Castle Meadows, High Church, proposed two-storey extension.

Ponteland: Mr George Houghton, land north of Ramsholt, Dissington Lane, change of use of agricultural land to outdoor touring caravan storage; Mr and Mrs Higgins, Auberne, Callerton Lane, resubmission of application – proposed demolition of the existing two-storey dormer dwelling house and erection of a new two-storey dwelling house, with associated parking and garage; Mr McGowan, Benridge Hall, Benridge Hall Drive, installation of a through the floor lift from ground floor hall to first floor landing.

Stamfordham: Mr Peter Davey, land at Harlow Hill Farm, Harlow Hill, proposed single storey extensions to the east and west facing elevations.

Thirston: Applicant name not available, land south of South Farm, Eshott, proposed base station installation.

Ulgham: Mr Nick Harper, Branstone, demolition of rear building and erection of two-storey extension at the rear, detached double garage, parking and turning spaces to the front and rear, and alterations to the front highway access.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Mr Clive Johnson, 37 Linton Burn Park, Widdrington Station, proposed two-storey rear extension by way of demolition of existing conservatory.