Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Heddon on the Wall: Mrs Margaret Bone, 20 Killiebrigs, tree preservation order application for pollarding three Sycamore trees and four Birch trees.

Matfen: Mr and Mrs Parker, South Hall, Ingoe, listed building consent application – proposed construction of garden room extension.

Mitford: Mrs Joanne Coulson, Greystones, Stable Green, variation of condition two (approved plans) pursuant to planning permission 14/03350/FUL in order to amend layout.

Morpeth: Mrs Carol Patterson, 38 The Pastures, Kirkhill, construction of single storey front extension; Ms Jan Clark, 29 Bridge Street, proposed installation of an ATM and advertisement consent for integral illumination and screen to the ATM fascia, internally illuminated Virgin Money sign above the ATM fascia and red halo LED reduced illumination to the ATM surround; Mr Lee Whitfield, 6 Falcon Hill, Kirkhill, retrospective application – rear extension to form a summer room.

Pegswood: Mr James Brown, Ashleigh, Pegswood Village, proposed side extension, new front porch, loft alterations/extension and internal alterations.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Close, Plot 3, Harrison Hall, The Avenue, Medburn, variation of condition two (approved plans) pursuant to planning permission 13/03199/FUL in order to allow changes to the dwelling, including external materials, alterations to windows and doors and rotate dwelling approximately five degrees.

Stannington: Mr Tony Douglass, Station Road, erection of three residential dwellings, with associated double garages and hardscaping.

Ulgham: Miss S. Hartop, land north of Lymebank, outline permission for the construction of two residential dwellings (a two-storey four-bed unit and a three-bed dormer bungalow).