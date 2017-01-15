Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Hepscott: Mrs Irene Nicholson, land to the rear of Stonehaven, Dunces Houses, proposed bungalow with rendered sides and back, stone front with feature timber entrance porch/canopy, a detached garage (brick) and a new access from highway.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Hart, Birney Lodge, Stamfordham Road, construction of a new ground floor extension to form enlarged kitchen and dining spaces with additional family room, store and utility accommodation, construction of new first floor extension to provide additional dressing room and en-suite facilities; Mr and Mrs T Henry, 30 Hadrian Court, Darras Hall, proposed extension to existing dwelling; Mr Nicholson, 25 Fellside, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application for a Beech tree – thin crown by 10 per cent, reduce crown height by 2m and reduce low long imbalanced limbs by 3m; Mr and Mrs Harrison, Higham Dykes Hall, Higham Dykes, Milbourne, listed building consent application – construction of an extension to the east elevation of the house, within the existing courtyard area, providing an open plan kitchen, dining and living space, alterations to the ground and first floor to the east wing, including the provision of a back entrance area with bootroom, laundry, toilet and playroom, alterations to the first floor providing access into the existing flat and improved bedrooms and bathroom facilities, alterations to the existing master suite to provide a new dressing room and installation of a new bathroom within existing bedroom.

Stannington: Mr Neil Byford, 5 Beamish Way, St Mary’s Park, resubmission of application 16/02075/FUL – alterations to existing rear boundary wall with a new 1.8-2m bow topped wall that includes piers and planting in front to enclose the rear driveway, to be accessed via a pair of new timber electrically operated bi-fold gates.