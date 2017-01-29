Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Longhirst: Dawson and Sanderson 1991 Pension Scheme, land at south of Longhirst Golf Club, change of use of land to accommodate 150 holiday lodges and operational development of roads and pitches, along with new site access.

Lynemouth: Co-op Food Group, 6 Co-operative Food buildings, West Market Street, installation of new grey aluminium shop front, new canopy to rear, new lighting and new timber palisade plant enclosure.

Morpeth: Mr Jonathan Clark, 41 Crawhall Crescent, Kirkhill, proposed single-storey rear extension with balcony above, two-storey side extension, garage extension with new pitched roof over, new lobby with canopy, external rendering/cladding and internal alterations.

Ponteland: Mr Gary Craig, Runnymede House, 48 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, single-storey rear family room/living room/kitchen extension with flat roof and balconies, single-storey side/rear extension to provide covered link to existing garage and new swimming pool with changing room, shower room and plant room; Mr Peter Furness, 101 Thornhill Road, proposed first-floor extension over garage and new porch.

Stamfordham: Mr and Mrs James Freeman-Griffiths, 2 Grange Road, proposed two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and porch extension.

Ulgham: Mr and Mrs Blythe, Owl Tree Cottage, two-storey extension and alterations to Dutch style bungalow; Mr Peter Jennings, 2 Woodlands, construction of extension.

Whalton: Mr David Horgan, West House, off Main Street, listed building consent application – replace and repair windows and doors of the main house, re-roofing of the stable block in natural slates, gutter replacement, re-pointing, roof structure repairs and insulation and stabilisation of masonry.