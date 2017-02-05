Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Cresswell: Mr Kevin Newbould, land south of Sea Lodge, construction of five supported bungalows for people with learning difficulties, formerly housed within hospital conditions, and associated landscaping and car parking.

Hebron: Mr Doug Nixon (Newcastle University), Cockle Park Farm, construction of new portal framed agricultural building clad with insulated steel profile sheeting/GRP to be used for research.

Longhorsley: Mr Tony Pull, 4 Whitegates, proposed rear extension and first floor extension.

Matfen: Mr Pool, Lynup Hill Farm, Ingoe, proposed construction of dormer window and rear porch.

Morpeth: Greater Morpeth Development Trust, buildings at south west of Morpeth Railway Station, Coopies Lane, listed building consent application – reinstate historic chimney stacks, changes to internal planning layout to ground floor handing ticketing and cafeteria areas, including ‘opening up’ of latter roof structure to expose roof trusses, raise floor levels and reinstate historic portico steps and introduction of free-standing stained timber-clad faced pod ‘caboose’ to provide independent taxi office facilities; Mr Gerald Coleman, 11 Rectory Dene, Deuchar Park, proposed extension to form two en-suite shower rooms.

Ponteland: Mr Balkis Herms, Hayworth Croft, The Avenue, Medburn, variation of condition 2 (approved plans) pursuant to planning permission 14/04023/FUL; Mrs Vanessa Jordan, 2 Pont Haugh, Eland Mews, proposed erection of fencing to encompass the entire curtilage of the property; Mr and Mrs Lee Durham, 12 Moor Lane, Darras Hall, proposed re-building of front garden wall with new gate; Mrs S. Brewis, 101 Middle Drive, Darras Hall, variation of condition 2 pursuant to planning permission CM/20100559 to replace approved tiled roof with flat roof.