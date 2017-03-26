Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr George Common, Belsay Barns, Black Heddon, change of use to extend the number of days of permitted shooting to 176 days.

Ellington and Linton: Mr John T. Armstrong, land north east of 27 Fourth Row, Linton, change of use by demolishing existing prefab and building a garage, also erection of a gate and fence and keeping of horses.

Hepscott: Mr Mark Shirley, 8 Crofts Park, two-storey rear extension, single storey side extension plus building over existing attached garage and remodelling front elevation, and increase to rear patio area.

Longhirst: Mr William Jordon, Old Moor, extension proposal to provide double garage and rear entrance lobby.

Morpeth: Mr John Jordan, The Croft, High Church, listed building consent application to replace wooden casement double glazed window with a wooden double glazed vertical sliding sash window.

Ponteland: Mr J. Moore, South Barn Site, Stamfordham Road, change of use from agricultural to residential and associated building works; Mr Elton Bolt, 32 Errington Road, Darras Hall, proposed new roof to main house, including dormer windows, and proposed pitched roof over garage; Ponteland Club and Institute Ltd, land near the club building, tree preservation order application for the removal of two maple trees and one ash tree, reduction of 25 per cent to a further ash tree and reduction of 20 per cent to another ash tree.

Stannington: Mr K. Newbould, Kyloe House, Netherton Park, variation of condition two (plans) of approved planning application 15/02776/FUL.

Thirston: Mr Mel Thornton, Felmoor Holiday Park reception building, extension of existing bar/reception building to accommodate additional bar seating space, function suite, sauna and spa bathroom, including ancillary cellar storage below.