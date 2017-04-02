Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Capheaton: Mr and Mrs Linkleter, land south of St Bartholomews Church, Kirkheaton, outline planning permission for a single dwelling house on the site of a barn in Kirkheaton.

East Chevington: Mr Christopher Mackintosh, 88 Chevington Green, Hadston, proposed extension over the existing lounge on the east elevation.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Kris Burnett, land south of Ellington Bridge, Ashington Road, Ellington, retrospective change of use to B8 class from agricultural, with permission for field shelter and storage container.

Longhirst: Mr Chris Hogan, former Longhirst Hall, John Dobson Drive, variation of condition 2 (plans and elevations) pursuant to planning permission 14/02116/FUL to allow for a more sympathetic and functional restoration and conversion of the building – plus increase apartment numbers to 15.

Morpeth: Mr Michie, land north west of Fulbeck Grange, Fulbeck, reserved matters application – details in respect of access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in respect of outline planning permission reference 14/00397/OUT for the erection of one dwelling, a detached garage and new access; Mr and Mrs Stephen and Zoe Eke, Broom Rise, 3 The Dell, proposed ground and first-floor extensions and construction of detached garage; Mr Iain Rutherford, 32 Newgate Street, listed building consent application – internal alterations to form new shop unit.

Ponteland: Mrs Judi Hill, land to the rear of 132 Eastern Way, Darras Hall, erection of a single dwelling; Ms Fiona Wells, Callerton House, Callerton Hall Drive, High Callerton, listed building consent application for replacement windows and doors.

Stannington: Mrs Louise Symons, Birchwood Nurseries, Station Road, erection of two V-boards and eight flagpoles.