Range of proposals lodged with council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Robert Wallace, Lyneburn House, Linton Lane, proposed construction of private stables.

Hepscott: Mr Peter Matthewson, land south of Parkhouse Banks, Coopies Lane, retrospective application – change of use of set-aside agricultural land to create a managed private nature reserve, including bark/boardwalk path, two straw bale/plastic sheeting hides, one wooden shed hide, three scrapes (shallow depressions which seasonally hold water) and siting of a portable cabin for use as a classroom.

Meldon: Mr Peter Herzberg, The Stables, Rivergreen Kennels, listed building consent application – construction of a new arched window to the north elevation.

Morpeth: Mr Gorham, land south of Riverside House, Low Stanners, change of use of the site into a public car park – a total of 39 car parking spaces will be created, two of which will be accessible parking bays – in addition, the existing surface finish is to be removed and new asphalt surface finish laid.

Ponteland: Mr Sufi Ahmed, HSBC, 19 Main Street, certificate of lawful development application – proposed change of use from bank into a coffee shop; Mrs Christine Welford, 113 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, construction of front, rear and side extension.

Stannington: Mr Eric Thomas Fail, land south of West Duddo Farm Cottages, dismantle existing stable block and replace with a residential wooden chalet; Mr Tony Douglass, Station Road, variation of condition two in relation to planning permission 16/03267/FUL to allow an increase in the floor area on each unit and a revision to the associated garages.

Tritlington and West Chevington: Mr M. Bowey, The Bungalow, Tritlington, new four-bedroom detached dwelling.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Mrs Angela Kelly, 2 De Merley Gardens, Widdrington Station, alter existing timber fence on boundary to a part brick/part timber fence.