Record total at ball for service

A record amount was raised for a life-saving organisation at its annual ball.

Guests at the Air Angels Ball, held at the Hilton in Gateshead, helped raise £26,300 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

The amount is the most raised at GNAAS’ ball since the charity launched in its current form in 2002.

Attendees were greeted to the event by ITV’s Pam Royle, a patron of the charity.

The money was raised through ticket sales, a raffle, and an auction of exclusive lots.

Ruth Davey, who organised the event, said: “We are blown away by the fund-raising total.

“The money will make a difference to people’s lives here in the region, so everyone involved should be proud.”

A behind-the-scenes experience at BBC’s Match of the Day, courtesy of Alan Shearer, sold for the highest amount, with a top bid of £5,000.