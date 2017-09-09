Recruitment event for nurses and midwives

Registered nurses and midwives are being invited to meet staff at a recruitment open event at the county’s newest hospital next weekend.

The wide range of nursing and midwifery opportunities available at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will be showcased on Saturday, September 16, from 9am until 11am, with senior nurses and midwives on hand to chat about careers.

Earlier this year, Northumbria Healthcare was rated as the best NHS employer in England for providing equal opportunities to staff for career progression and promotion, according to results of the 2016 NHS Staff Survey, with 95 per cent of staff praising the opportunities available.

A range of nursing and midwifery roles are available, not only at the Northumbria, near Cramlington – the UK’s first purpose-built hospital dedicated to emergency care – where the event is taking place, but across the trust in general and community hospitals and in the community in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

The trust is keen to attract people at any stage of their nursing or midwifery career from newly-qualified to highly-experienced and offers opportunities for people to return to the profession.

All nurses and midwives are fully supported with newly-qualified staff benefitting from one of the most extensive preceptorship programmes in the NHS during their first year.

If you are a registered nurse or midwife interested in attending Saturday’s event, register at http://tinyurl.com/yd3edy3w



