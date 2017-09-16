Referendum for plan is later this month

The referendum date for the Ponteland Neighbourhood Plan is Thursday, September 28.

If a majority of people vote in favour, it will go back to the county council to be formally ‘made’. At this point, the local authority would have to take it into account when determining planning applications.

Following periods of consultation with residents, policies and objectives were developed using evidence based work carried out by various sub groups set-up by the steering group.

The areas they cover include housing, built environment, local economy, flooding and sustainable drainage and transport and movement.

Unless they have opted to vote by post or proxy, residents who are registered can vote between 7am and 10pm at their designated polling station – Ponteland Leisure Centre, St Mary’s Church Hall or Ponteland United Reformed Church in Darras Hall.