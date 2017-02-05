Reidun’s helping hand also gives school a funding boost

As well as doing a range of activities to help pupils, a parent who has children at a school in Morpeth is giving it some useful funds, thanks to her employer.

Reidun McGill has been volunteering at Stobhillgate First School, one day a week, for more than three years and the majority of this time has come under an initiative that supports non-profit organisations.

She is an accounts payable assistant for Northern Powergrid and the firm’s Global Days of Service programme, which is sponsored by parent company Berkshire Hathaway Energy, enables it to fund the hours its employees give so generously to their local communities.

Mrs McGill said: “Working with the children is an absolute pleasure. Every day I volunteer is different and I split my time between helping in the computer suite, reading with the children or helping out with craft activities and so much more.

“It’s an added bonus to know that not only will my time benefit the school and children, but that the programme is also helping the school financially.

“It’s amazing to think the time I’ve spent volunteering with the school in the last two years has raised nearly £2,000 thanks to Northern Powergrid.”

Stobhillgate headteacher Neil Richmond said she comes into school “with such a positive attitude and she helps to develop so many skills for the children in so many ways”.

Northern Powergrid’s director of human resources, Karen Weatherburn, said: “Our employees live and work in the communities that we serve and many of them, like Reidun, also dedicate their valuable spare time volunteering to support non-profit organisations.”