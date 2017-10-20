Search

Residents in county urged to help young homeless

Barnardo’s is extending its services in Northumberland to throw a lifeline to more young people at risk of homelessness.

And the children’s charity’s Supported Lodgings service is asking people across the county who have a spare bedroom to consider opening up their home to a young person and supporting them so they can move on to independent living.

Operating from The BASE Centre in Whitley Bay, the service organises such accommodation for those who need a period of stability in their lives after coming out of the care system, or who are homeless.

It also provides short-term emergency places for young people to stay, such as after a family breakdown or crisis, through its Crashpad service.

Service lead Carol Preston said: “Seeing that young person grow in confidence and then move on to live independently is a fantastic feeling.”

For more information about being a Supported Lodgings provider, call 0191 2532127.