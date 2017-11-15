Residents pay respects to our glorious heroes

Morpeth fell silent twice at the weekend to remember the fallen.

On Sunday, a parade led by Morpeth Pipe Band set off from the Town Hall to the war memorial for a service and the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph to honour members of the Armed Forces who have given their lives in service to their country.

The parade was led by Morpeth Pipe Band. Picture by Doug Harrison.

Representatives from Morpeth Town Council, units, churches and organisations across the town, as well as veterans and emergency services personnel, took part in the march and hundreds of residents watched the service.

Among those present was Caroline Pryer, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

A two minutes’ silence was held outside the Town Hall on Armistice Day (Saturday).

The Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, and town Mayor Nic Best addressed the public during this Act of Remembrance.

The Remembrance parade and service in Morpeth on Sunday. Picture by Doug Harrison.

The previous day, a Remembrance service took place outside County Hall in Morpeth.

War veterans and representatives of the RAF, Royal British Legion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, RAF Boulmer and emergency services attended, along with Northumberland County Council representatives and staff, and members of the public.

Accompanied by a Northumbrian piper, wreaths of poppies were laid at the war memorial.

The two minutes silence outside Morpeth Town Hall on Saturday. Picture by Doug Harrison.